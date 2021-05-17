Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.90.

CGEAF remained flat at $$94.60 during trading on Monday. Cogeco Communications has a 1-year low of $69.98 and a 1-year high of $98.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.56.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

