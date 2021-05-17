Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 32.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,147 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 83,504 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $23,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 269,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,148,000 after buying an additional 8,098 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 143.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 17,124 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 108,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,253,000 after purchasing an additional 31,875 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 503,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,116,000 after buying an additional 125,590 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $69,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,311,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $44,640.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,612,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,252 shares of company stock valued at $715,975. Company insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CCOI opened at $77.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.40, a P/E/G ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.19 and its 200-day moving average is $62.50. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $53.20 and a one year high of $90.96.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $146.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.17 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 410.53%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $84.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.13.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

