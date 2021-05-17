Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the information technology service provider on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th.

Cognizant Technology Solutions has increased its dividend by 95.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a payout ratio of 24.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cognizant Technology Solutions to earn $3.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.1%.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $71.01 on Monday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $48.98 and a 52-week high of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.80.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. William Blair raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.82.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.