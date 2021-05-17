Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.45 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) to announce sales of $4.45 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.43 billion and the highest is $4.48 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions posted sales of $4.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full year sales of $17.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.78 billion to $18.10 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $18.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.60 billion to $19.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. William Blair upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.82.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 96,630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 34,903 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,352 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $71.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.80. The stock has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $48.98 and a 52-week high of $82.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

