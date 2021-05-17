Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 11.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,523 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $4,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $71.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $48.98 and a 52-week high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.82.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.