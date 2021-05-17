Comerica Bank Boosts Holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 171.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,896 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,054,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 5.7% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,353,000 after purchasing an additional 65,359 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 915,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,181,000 after purchasing an additional 208,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $7,311,000. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

In related news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 12,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $834,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SLG opened at $72.27 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.40. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. SL Green Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.82 and a twelve month high of $77.99.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $226.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.3033 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

