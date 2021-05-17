Comerica Bank Cuts Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 69.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,947 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,532,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,583,000 after buying an additional 7,894,252 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,892,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 162.9% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,190,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,399,000 after acquiring an additional 737,487 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,799,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,933,000 after purchasing an additional 568,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,477,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,732,000 after purchasing an additional 390,389 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $2,208,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,000,786.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total value of $754,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,790,290.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,145,700. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CZR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.56.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $98.61 on Monday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.61 and a 52-week high of $106.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The stock has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 3.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.53.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.40%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 259.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

