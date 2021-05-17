Comerica Bank Purchases New Stake in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 46,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,000. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.10% of Vericel at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VCEL. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in Vericel in the fourth quarter valued at $509,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel during the fourth quarter worth $1,110,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel during the fourth quarter worth $654,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 302.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 204.1% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 201,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,233,000 after purchasing an additional 135,458 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VCEL opened at $50.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -5,077,000.00 and a beta of 3.11. Vericel Co. has a 52-week low of $12.82 and a 52-week high of $64.89.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Vericel had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $34.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Vericel news, Director Paul K. Wotton sold 13,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $673,879.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 17,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $921,293.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,452.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,372 shares of company stock valued at $5,955,973. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VCEL shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Vericel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Vericel from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Vericel from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

