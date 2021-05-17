Comerica Bank Reduces Holdings in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,759 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.09% of Arconic worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arconic by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,583,000 after acquiring an additional 15,182 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Arconic by 21.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 209,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 36,346 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Arconic during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Arconic during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Arconic by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 630,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,777,000 after buying an additional 120,067 shares during the period. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arconic stock opened at $35.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.70 and its 200-day moving average is $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.06. Arconic Co. has a 12 month low of $8.04 and a 12 month high of $36.98.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Arconic had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Arconic Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Melissa M. Miller bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $68,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 95,353 shares in the company, valued at $2,178,816.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Zik sold 6,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $229,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 12,400 shares of company stock worth $279,446.

ARNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Arconic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Arconic in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

