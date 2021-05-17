Comerica Bank Sells 1,418 Shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.10% of Brady worth $2,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Brady by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 31,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brady by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 318,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,998,000 after acquiring an additional 95,158 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Brady in the 1st quarter valued at $1,136,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Brady by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Brady by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRC opened at $56.14 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.60. Brady Co. has a 12-month low of $37.47 and a 12-month high of $57.85. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $265.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.00 million. Brady had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 13.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brady Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is 41.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

In other Brady news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,450 shares of Brady stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total transaction of $82,548.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,959.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bentley Curran sold 7,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total transaction of $388,420.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,897 shares in the company, valued at $748,353.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,396 shares of company stock worth $3,434,512 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

