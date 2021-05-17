Comerica Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 4.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPI. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 8,454 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 21,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Peter C. Delongchamps sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.86, for a total value of $819,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,668.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total value of $544,040.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,635,455. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPI opened at $167.15 on Monday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $44.90 and a one year high of $175.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.31 and a 200 day moving average of $143.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $1.14. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 18.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 11.34%.

GPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Group 1 Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.83.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

