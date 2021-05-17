Comerica Bank Trims Stock Position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,547 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 26,216 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $2,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $158,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MDRX opened at $16.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.00. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $17.96.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $943,200.00. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $251,250.00. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDRX. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.42.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

