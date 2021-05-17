Commerce Bank Boosts Stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 259,223 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,332 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.15% of First Republic Bank worth $43,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 78,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,554,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 544,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,941,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 689,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,778,000 after buying an additional 207,824 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,547,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

NYSE FRC traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $187.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,726. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $94.31 and a fifty-two week high of $191.76. The company has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.74 and its 200 day moving average is $155.43.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.15%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FRC shares. Barclays boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.20.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.