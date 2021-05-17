Commerce Bank Has $129.76 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Commerce Bank trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 587,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,759 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Commerce Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Commerce Bank owned 0.20% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $129,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,014,144,000 after buying an additional 9,492,100 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $245,330,000. Starboard Value LP increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 176.0% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 531,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,267.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 673,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,775,000 after acquiring an additional 624,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 266.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 751,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,339,000 after purchasing an additional 546,167 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $1.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $219.13. 989,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,580,838. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.05 and a fifty-two week high of $234.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $222.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.78.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

