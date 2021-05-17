Commerce Bank Has $49.89 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 140,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $49,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,300,000. First United Bank Trust raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 5,349 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in Mastercard by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 48,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MA traded down $2.91 on Monday, reaching $361.00. The company had a trading volume of 34,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,011,231. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $281.20 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $375.32 and its 200-day moving average is $348.36.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $508,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.03, for a total transaction of $19,447,675.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,039,041 shares in the company, valued at $36,736,515,111.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,209 shares of company stock valued at $36,853,378. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.27.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

