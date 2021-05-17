Commerce Bank Has $60.39 Million Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,035,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,149 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned about 0.08% of Truist Financial worth $60,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 28,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Truist Financial by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 58,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 10,556 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 138,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFC traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.53. The stock had a trading volume of 142,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,805,859. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $62.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

TFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.20.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $189,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $128,340.31. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,463. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

