Commerce Bank Increases Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 31.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 590,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,733 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $94,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 168.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,626,000. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 21,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,564,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

IWN stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $164.32. The stock had a trading volume of 31,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,471. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $81.45 and a 52-week high of $170.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.70.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.