Commerce Bank Sells 599 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $79,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $9.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2,306.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,364. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.53, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,265.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,969.58. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,339.00 and a 12-month high of $2,452.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

In other Alphabet news, Director Lawrence Page sold 3,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,261.93, for a total value of $9,043,196.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,036 shares of company stock worth $91,551,013. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.