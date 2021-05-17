Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,158 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $16,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vicus Capital purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth approximately $1,939,000. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in shares of Linde by 97.2% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 280,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,683,000 after acquiring an additional 138,411 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth approximately $946,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 2.8% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LIN opened at $301.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $156.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $177.92 and a twelve month high of $303.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $287.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.57.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 57.77%.

LIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $311.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.00.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

