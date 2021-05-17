Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 333,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $14,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $43.62 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.18. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56.

