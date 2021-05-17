Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $12.99 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 196,417 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 26,800 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $12,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in The TJX Companies by 430.0% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TJX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target (down previously from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.92.

In other The TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,608.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $72.43 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.53 and a twelve month high of $74.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.97. The company has a market capitalization of $87.35 billion, a PE ratio of 120.72, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.95%.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

