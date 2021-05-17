Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $15.16 Million Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 72.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 650,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272,999 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $15,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 42,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 10.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.67.

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $9,009,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,203,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,175,519.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $299,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,259,249 shares in the company, valued at $56,413,447.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,509,099 shares of company stock worth $125,875,655.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $20.08 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.36. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.22 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

