Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $16.22 Million Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,767 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $16,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSX. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $429,000. 64.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.72.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $87.70 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $43.27 and a one year high of $90.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.01 and its 200 day moving average is $73.23. The firm has a market cap of $38.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.21, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

