Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 1,697 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $17,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,696,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,387,000 after buying an additional 619,169 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,918,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,531,000 after buying an additional 9,570 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,856,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,174,000 after buying an additional 64,146 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 312,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,107,000 after buying an additional 22,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,469,000.

NYSEARCA MGV opened at $101.32 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.90. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $69.10 and a 12 month high of $102.73.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

