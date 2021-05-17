Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Buys 173 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,979,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,080,481,000 after purchasing an additional 129,279 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in General Dynamics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,291,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,085,122,000 after acquiring an additional 184,935 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,731,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $552,743,000 after acquiring an additional 219,626 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,148,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $468,576,000 after acquiring an additional 534,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,843,000. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GD. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.88.

Shares of GD stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $190.89. 1,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,305,759. The company has a market capitalization of $53.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.08 and its 200 day moving average is $163.06. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $129.17 and a 1 year high of $197.51.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.73%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

