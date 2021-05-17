Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Buys 692 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Citigroup by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,116,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,901,000 after buying an additional 4,999,115 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,832,503,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,785,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,622,000 after buying an additional 5,512,418 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,013,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,033,000 after buying an additional 116,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Citigroup by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,247,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,821,000 after buying an additional 2,023,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

C stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.43. 185,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,575,271. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.49 and a 52 week high of $76.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.80%.

A number of brokerages have commented on C. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.11.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

