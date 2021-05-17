Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Has $1.33 Million Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $429,000. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.72.

PSX traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.22. 19,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,728,230. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $90.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.23. The stock has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.21, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

