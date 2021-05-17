Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Has $4.32 Million Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lowered its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Global Payments accounts for about 1.5% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Global Payments were worth $4,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In other news, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total value of $2,440,399.39. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total value of $107,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,496,382.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,231,757. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GPN shares. Compass Point downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Global Payments from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.59.

Shares of NYSE GPN traded down $2.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $196.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,129. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.33 and a 12 month high of $220.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.