Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Increases Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 49,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UPS traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $216.06. The stock had a trading volume of 31,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,704,340. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $186.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $93.06 and a one year high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.18%.

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 625 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UPS. TheStreet raised United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United Parcel Service to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.21.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

