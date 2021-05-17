Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 35.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 442,453 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,094 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.94% of Commvault Systems worth $28,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,403 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.63.

Shares of Commvault Systems stock opened at $68.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -104.35, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.82 and a twelve month high of $72.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.45.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $191.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.37 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 4.52%. Commvault Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Commvault Systems news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $302,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,336,638. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

