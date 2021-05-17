Compass Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Compass Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 37.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,006 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 5.7% of Compass Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. TL Private Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA opened at $51.51 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.97. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.63 and a 1-year high of $52.34.

