Compass Financial Group Inc. Sells 481 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Compass Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF comprises 1.6% of Compass Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 38,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 108,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 33.1% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 46,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 52,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PFF opened at $38.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.14. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $33.76 and a twelve month high of $39.03.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

