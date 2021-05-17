Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Compass Group to a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Compass Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compass Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $712.00.

Get Compass Group alerts:

CMPGY stock opened at $22.31 on Thursday. Compass Group has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $23.19. The company has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.96 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.70 and a 200 day moving average of $19.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

About Compass Group

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.