Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Reduces Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,852 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.1% of Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $3,003,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in The Walt Disney by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,531,925,000 after buying an additional 5,288,711 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $773,911,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,332,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,817,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,751 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIS opened at $173.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $315.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $104.27 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.28.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total value of $42,985,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,153,070.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 382,351 shares of company stock worth $74,874,701 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.66.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

