Conflux Network Hits Market Capitalization of $524.79 Million (CFX)

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Conflux Network has a total market cap of $524.79 million and approximately $12.50 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded 22% lower against the US dollar. One Conflux Network coin can currently be bought for $0.63 or 0.00001423 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,272.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,408.39 or 0.07698649 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,105.54 or 0.02497115 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $289.21 or 0.00653256 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.80 or 0.00205098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $351.80 or 0.00794632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.22 or 0.00657800 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00007482 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $240.12 or 0.00542362 BTC.

Conflux Network Coin Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 833,104,137 coins. Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork. The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network.

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Conflux Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

