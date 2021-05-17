Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 12,450 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 457,145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 12,450 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises approximately 1.3% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $139,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $323.63 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $320.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.44. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $234.31 and a 1 year high of $345.69. The company has a market capitalization of $347.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.68.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

