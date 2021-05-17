Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 14,754 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,754 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $25,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 9,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% in the first quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $187.88 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $106.76 and a 1 year high of $200.75. The company has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $183.83 and its 200 day moving average is $157.53.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,767,465.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,691.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,899 shares of company stock worth $4,130,135. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.40.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

