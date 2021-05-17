Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 51,120 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,101,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 51,120 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.47% of Copart worth $119,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Copart by 450.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,072,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332,772 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,847,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Copart by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,461,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,974,000 after buying an additional 707,892 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Copart by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,382,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,593,618,000 after buying an additional 494,131 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Copart by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,471,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $696,231,000 after buying an additional 471,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $124.13 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.38. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.55 and a 52-week high of $130.96. The firm has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 43.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business had revenue of $617.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

CPRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stephens raised Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total value of $25,296,697.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,261,288 shares in the company, valued at $136,345,232.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 2,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $235,717.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,717.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 314,012 shares of company stock worth $34,139,949. 12.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

