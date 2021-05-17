ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has $85.00 price objective on the energy producer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $80.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a buy rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.57.

NYSE COP opened at $56.52 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.14. The stock has a market cap of $76.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.02, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $61.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.91%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COP. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 80,245,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,250,693,000 after buying an additional 16,936,808 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 536.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,307,791 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $281,154,000 after buying an additional 4,473,671 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,292,498 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,071,616,000 after buying an additional 3,965,622 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3,594.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,621,690 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $144,832,000 after buying an additional 3,523,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,150,825 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $855,509,000 after buying an additional 3,120,766 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

