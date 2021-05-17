Consolidated Planning Corp Buys Shares of 1,648 iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IJT opened at $128.34 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.56. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $75.83 and a 52-week high of $134.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.