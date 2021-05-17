Consolidated Planning Corp Has $621,000 Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Consolidated Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,191 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises about 0.4% of Consolidated Planning Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,887.2% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 213,265 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $111,252,000 after purchasing an additional 202,533 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 9.1% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 657 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 193,211 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $100,790,000 after purchasing an additional 15,507 shares during the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $486.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $522.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $519.14. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $397.86 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. Wedbush increased their price objective on Netflix from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $586.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $590.90.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

