Consolidated Planning Corp Lowers Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Consolidated Planning Corp lessened its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Consolidated Planning Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 200,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,419,000 after acquiring an additional 22,644 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 141,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,323,000 after acquiring an additional 22,096 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,137,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 860.3% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,064,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,826,000 after acquiring an additional 953,633 shares during the period. Finally, Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 85,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $111.23 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.21. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $60.95 and a 1 year high of $115.20.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

