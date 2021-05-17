Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stake Lowered by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 686.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3,150.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on STZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.90.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $234.44 on Monday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $155.90 and a one year high of $244.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $235.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.92. The stock has a market cap of $45.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In other news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total value of $976,591.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,229.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total transaction of $6,536,345.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,879 shares of company stock valued at $9,089,398. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

