ContentBox Price Hits $0.0026 (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 17th. ContentBox has a market cap of $4.55 million and $1.72 million worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ContentBox has traded 20.8% lower against the dollar. One ContentBox coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00019529 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $119.67 or 0.00266384 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001518 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000027 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000904 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About ContentBox

ContentBox (BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,718,726,347 coins. The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here. ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox.

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

ContentBox Coin Trading

