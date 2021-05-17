ContextLogic Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share (NASDAQ:WISH)

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for ContextLogic in a report released on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.13). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ContextLogic’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.77 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on WISH. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on ContextLogic from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on ContextLogic in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on ContextLogic from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ContextLogic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.92.

ContextLogic stock opened at $9.79 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.33. ContextLogic has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $32.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in ContextLogic in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in ContextLogic in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000.

In related news, VP Pai Liu sold 17,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $346,350.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,350.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rajat Bahri sold 1,443,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $28,367,467.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,443,637 shares in the company, valued at $28,367,467.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,461,728 shares of company stock worth $146,110,205.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

