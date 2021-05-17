ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) PT Lowered to $24.00

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WISH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of ContextLogic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.92.

Shares of NASDAQ WISH opened at $9.79 on Thursday. ContextLogic has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $32.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.33.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. ContextLogic’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CAO Brett Just sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $196,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,389.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rajat Bahri sold 1,443,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $28,367,467.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,443,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,367,467.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,461,728 shares of company stock valued at $146,110,205 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at about $456,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,333,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

