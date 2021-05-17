Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) PT Raised to $55.00

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.28% from the company’s current price.

CTVA has been the topic of several other reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Corteva from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.07.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $46.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva has a 12 month low of $23.04 and a 12 month high of $49.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.74 and its 200 day moving average is $42.61.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rajan Gajaria acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.67 per share, with a total value of $129,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $1,468,110.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 803.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva during the first quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Corteva during the first quarter worth $29,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

