Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) & NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) Critical Review

Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) and NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Corvus Gold alerts:

0.1% of Corvus Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Corvus Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of NextSource Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Corvus Gold and NextSource Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corvus Gold 0 1 1 0 2.50 NextSource Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A

Corvus Gold currently has a consensus target price of $9.40, suggesting a potential upside of 241.20%. Given Corvus Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Corvus Gold is more favorable than NextSource Materials.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Corvus Gold and NextSource Materials’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corvus Gold N/A N/A -$8.21 million N/A N/A NextSource Materials N/A N/A -$980,000.00 N/A N/A

Profitability

This table compares Corvus Gold and NextSource Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corvus Gold N/A -71.79% -68.52% NextSource Materials N/A N/A -188.63%

Volatility & Risk

Corvus Gold has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextSource Materials has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Corvus Gold beats NextSource Materials on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corvus Gold

Corvus Gold, Inc. mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About NextSource Materials

NextSource Materials Inc., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Molo Graphite property that includes 2,119 permits covering an area of 827.7 square kilometers located in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar. It also holds 100% interest in the Green Giant Vanadium Project situated in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar; and Sagar property that includes 184 claims covering a total area of 8,539.58 hectares situated in the Labrador Trough Region, Quebec, Canada. The company was formerly known as Energizer Resources Inc. and changed its name to NextSource Materials Inc. in April 2017. NextSource Materials Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.