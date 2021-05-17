Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,481 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,084,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,669,275,000 after buying an additional 2,034,871 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $1,784,019,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,212,988 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,587,370,000 after buying an additional 394,660 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,800,017 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,431,770,000 after buying an additional 283,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,631,479 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,280,024,000 after buying an additional 100,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

COST stock opened at $384.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $367.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $362.10. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $293.84 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.92.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

