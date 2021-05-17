Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,321 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $389.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $384.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $293.84 and a 1-year high of $393.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $367.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

